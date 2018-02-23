Mystery Renault Concept to be Unveiled in Geneva

Unlike other manufacturers who like to go the way of the teaser, Renault
has tried to keep its design studies a secret until their reveal on the stage for that added punch, and as far as we're concerned - as frustrating as it is - we think it's the right strategy.
The company is being coy once again on what exactly its new study car for the upcoming Geneva Motor Show looks like, but it did say it's a concept that focuses on "shared urban mobility." I think we all know what that means: a boring minivan-like vehicle where the interior matters a lot more than the exterior.
According to the French manufacturer, the study "embodies its vision for shared urban mobility" and builds on the brand's promise for an "Easy Life." We imagine something like the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept minus the luxury and with a bit of Renault-styled pizzaz added. At the same time, we hope we are wrong.
Other than this, Renault, Alpine, and Dacia have a few other premiers prepared for the Swiss car show. The new and more powerful R110 motor for the Renault ZOE electric hatchback has already been announced, but the stand will also feature a new-generation 1.3-liter TCe engine developed together with the alliance partners and also Daimler (making it interesting for potential buyers of the new A-Class as well).
Renault will also introduce a new engine for its sleek-looking Talisman
sedan as well as an "exclusive new version of the model," which can really only go two ways: sportiness or elegance. We're betting on the latter.
Meanwhile, Alpine promises to give us an update on where it stands with its A110 model as well as the motorsport program, while Dacia, fresh off launching the new Duster, will only introduce a limited-edition for its Stepway family.
All-in-all, whether we can call this a pretty low-case presence for the French carmaker depends only on the mystery concept car. But since it won't preview any new models or a new design philosophy, our expectations aren't too high.