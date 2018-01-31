Sorry VW, But Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Is The World’s Biggest Automaker Of 2017

Wait, doesn’t that mean Volkswagen is still the world’s biggest automaker? You see, Volkswagen is known for its dirty tricks (Dieselgate, anyone?), and it pulled a similar move with the sales figures for 2017. In comparison to Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, the Germans included almost 200,000 heavy trucks
from Scania and MAN in the count. Volkswagen confirmed the information, and therefore we have a new king of the hill in the industry.
Oh, how things have changed since 2016, the year Renault-Nissan finished on third with 9.96 million vehicles, behind Toyota (10.2) and the Volkswagen Group (10.3 million). The 6.5 increase in sales volume comes, in part, from Mitsubishi. 2017 is the first full-year of membership of the Japanese automaker in the alliance. Companies such as Dacia
, Renault Samsung, Alpine, Lada, Infiniti, Venucia, and Datsun are also part of the alliance.
Segment-wise, the automaker argues that growing demand for SUVs
, light commercial vehicles such as the Nissan Navara and Renault Alaskan, and zero-emission vehicles have helped with the result. At the present moment, the ten-brand alliance has operations in nearly 200 countries.
Per constituents, the biggest growth came from Mitsubishi
(10 percent up from 2016), followed by Renault (8.5 percent) and Nissan (4.6 percent). On a regional level, the best-performing markets are China with 1,719,815 total sales, United States of America (1,697,149), and France (759,598).
Cumulative sales of electric vehicles number 91,000 on a worldwide scale. In addition to the Nissan Leaf compact hatchback and e-NV200 van, the Renault Zoe was also highly popular. Since 2010, the alliance sold 540,623 EVs, which is more than any other automaker out there can claim.
As part of the Alliance 2022 strategic plan
, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi expects sales to increase to more than 14 million vehicles by the end of 2022, with revenues anticipated at $240 billion. The plan will also see improved synergies within the alliance, with the automaker promising to launch 12 EVs and 40 vehicles with autonomous driving technology by then.