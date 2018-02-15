Renault to Open Europe’s First Electric Vehicle Concept Store in Stockholm

According to a study released by Japanese manufacturer Mazda this week, European car buyers are still reluctant when it comes to electric vehicles. Some 60 percent of them still see more innovation and improvement coming to good-old combustion engines.

To open its doors in Stockholm, Sweden on February 16, the store, officially called Renault Electric Vehicle Experience Center, will allow Renault to make its electric products better know to the public.



The store will house, of course, a display of electric vehicles, but also areas where visitors will find information about charging infrastructure and systems, local legislation, subsidies and conditions of purchase and electric-vehicle-related services.



According to the carmaker, several other similar stores will be opened in European countries in the following period.



“We are responding to emerging customer expectations by opening new urban distribution channels and by harnessing digital tools to deliver a better customer experience,” said Zakaria Zeghari, Europe Renault Dealer Network Development Director.



“Stockholm was on top of our list because of the fast Electric Vehicle market expansion in Sweden, and the strong willingness of Swedish government to promote this technology.”



Renault currently has in its lineup several electric vehicles, both purpose built and variants of existing models. The



Twizy was revealed in 2010 as an all-electric two-seater quadricycle and it was followed the same year by the Kangoo ZE.

On the South Korean market, Renault's electric offering comes as the SM3 Z.E., also presented in 2010. The most recent electric car is the Fluence Z.E., the European version of the SM3.