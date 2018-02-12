New Renault Zoe R110 Expected To Debut At 2018 Geneva Motor Show

On March 6, 2018, the Geneva Motor Show will open its doors to the automotive media, with the public welcomed from the 8th. Renault is one of the automakers that will use the Swiss show to exhibit its latest and greatest, with Autocar making a case for a more powerful version of the Zoe
.
The Zoe, which is a subcompact hatchback that sells better than any other electric vehicle available in Europe, went into production in 2012. June 2015 saw Renault introduce a different electric motor, while October 2016 brought forward an optional battery pack with 41 kWh
of all-electric juice on tap.
In order to keep the Zoe relevant in a segment that’s getting more crowded with each and every year, Renault is expected to lift the veils off the R110 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The newest addition to the lineup “would supersede the current R90 with 16 bhp more from its Z.E. 40 battery-powered electric motor.”
Not on par with the Leaf’s 148 bhp
, but a welcomed change nonetheless considering the Zoe’s commercial success.
Autocar
reports that the R110 “will be available in both Dynamique Nav and Signature Nav trims, but not the entry-level Expression.”
So to speak, the standard features list for the R110 will include automatic headlights and windshield wipers, hands-free keycard, 16-inch wheels, and so forth.
What isn’t clear is the driving range, which in the case of the Z.E. 40 is 402 kilometers or 250 miles (NEDC). The second-generation Nissan Leaf, by comparison, is WLTP
-rated 270 kilometers (168 miles) on the combined driving cycle, with the highlight coming in the form of the city estimate for the 16-inch wheeled version: 415 kilometers or 258 miles.
The Zoe sold 30,134 units in 2017, an increase of 8,894 on the previous year. Next up are the Nissan Leaf and BMW i3, with Tesla expected to pull off a surprising 2018 with the arrival of the Euro-spec Model 3 sedan
.