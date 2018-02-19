2018 Renault Zoe Gets Power Boost from 80kW Electric Motor

In 2017, Renault sold over 26,000 of its Zoe model, making it by far the best selling electric car in Europe. The runner-up, BMW’s i3, was some 10,000 units behind. Compared to 2016, Zoe sales increased by 51 percent.

Renault says the new unit will give drivers “crisper acceleration performance on trunk roads,” while maintaining the instant torque available at low speeds. Currently, the motor is being used on the electric versions of the



"Thanks to this power boost, ZOE is even more responsive and versatile when used for journeys out of town,” said Elisabeth Delval, Assistant Director, Renault ZOE Programme.



“In addition to being able to enjoy the pleasure of driving a ZOE, drivers will also benefit from the longest range available for a mass-market electric car.”



The new engine will not be the single novelty prepared for a year Renault hopes will break records. As far as infotainment goes, the EV will also get Android Auto-enabled R-LINK Evolution.



Visually, a new exclusive color for both the exterior and interior will be available, the Blueberry Purpl. That means color changes to exterior, dashboard trim strip and air vent, gear lever base, loudspeaker surrounds and top stitching.



Sales for the updated version of the Zoe will begin in France in March.



