Multipla Mashup Affects Our Perception: Is This a Ferrari or Bugatti x Fiat CGI?

Created on the rather sensible backbones of the Fiat Bravo/Brava small family cars, the Multipla (aka Type 186) was a quirky compact MPV that aimed to confuse rivals with its six-seat arrangement.
Nevertheless, the ones that became puzzled were both the regular folk and independent specialists, lost in translation at the sight of a car that was not only shorter and wider compared to its main competitors but also looked like something designed by extraterrestrials. As it turns out, it eventually went down in car history – though not for the reasons its creators hoped.
Arguably one of the quirkiest love/hate it styles out there (and fighting for ugliest car supremacy with stuff like the Pontiac Aztek or Nissan S-Cargo, among others – like the Bufori Geneva), the Multipla was incredibly practical. Yet nobody wanted to be caught dead riding in one if they wanted to save face in front of friends and family! Luckily, the world of social media was a lot more restrained between 1998 and 2010 when the global version was produced.
Today, though, that is not the case anymore, so the little Fiat Multipla continues to make the rounds – for all the wrong reasons. As far as virtual automotive artists are concerned, the Italian MPV is a never-ending source of inspiration for crazy CGI mashup ideas. We have seen about everything, from Audi R8 Multipla transformations to Nissan Z Fiats and almost anything in between.
So, for many pixel masters, only the exotic stratosphere might be left untouched. Until now, that is, when the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media continues to explore the idea of outrageous CGI mashups with multiple Fiat Multipla units. And he did all that to give us the benefit of a choice between a Fiat Multipla x Ferrari 812 Superfast and a Fiat Multipla x Bugatti Chiron Sport! Thus, take your pick, as a fan said: ‘Fiararri’ or ‘Fiatti’?
Arguably one of the quirkiest love/hate it styles out there (and fighting for ugliest car supremacy with stuff like the Pontiac Aztek or Nissan S-Cargo, among others – like the Bufori Geneva), the Multipla was incredibly practical. Yet nobody wanted to be caught dead riding in one if they wanted to save face in front of friends and family! Luckily, the world of social media was a lot more restrained between 1998 and 2010 when the global version was produced.
Today, though, that is not the case anymore, so the little Fiat Multipla continues to make the rounds – for all the wrong reasons. As far as virtual automotive artists are concerned, the Italian MPV is a never-ending source of inspiration for crazy CGI mashup ideas. We have seen about everything, from Audi R8 Multipla transformations to Nissan Z Fiats and almost anything in between.
So, for many pixel masters, only the exotic stratosphere might be left untouched. Until now, that is, when the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media continues to explore the idea of outrageous CGI mashups with multiple Fiat Multipla units. And he did all that to give us the benefit of a choice between a Fiat Multipla x Ferrari 812 Superfast and a Fiat Multipla x Bugatti Chiron Sport! Thus, take your pick, as a fan said: ‘Fiararri’ or ‘Fiatti’?