The Most Powerful Ford F-150 Gets Rendered, Electric Pickup Truck Due in 2022

January 2019 is when Jim Farley – then president of global markets – confirmed that Ford is developing an electric version of the F-150 line of light-duty pickup trucks. Fast-forward to September 2020, and that’s when the Blue Oval published the first teaser of “the most powerful F-150 yet” as part of a Built Ford Tough testing video.
Taking inspiration from the fourteenth generation of the full-size workhorse as well as the teaser in question, Top Electric SUV rendered the newcomer with great attention to detail. One of the standout design features is the diamond-like pattern of the front grille, complemented by a full-width LED strip that connects the headlights.
The bottom half of the front fascia is taken up by a rather familiar bumper, a pair of tow hooks, and two elements of the daytime running lights. “Unique” is the word you may be looking to describe the makeover, and Ford may surprise us with a similarly interesting rear end and tailgate as well. Be that as it may, we’ll have to wait until 2022 for the 2023 model year for the e-pickup to start series production.
Previously teased as a prototype towing one million pounds in the guise of 10 rail cars with 42 trucks, the newcomer has been confirmed to feature a dual-motor powertrain. Dearborn is keeping its mouth shut on the finer details, but it’s not that hard to estimate how many ponies this fellow needs to top the PowerBoost V6 hybrid.
430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque are the hybrid's output figures, and we can also throw in the F-150 Raptor from the previous generation in there with 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet. In other words, look forward to more than 225 ponies per axle for the F-150 Electric or whatever it will be called.
“But wait, doesn’t that mean the TRX still is king of the hill on paper?” You do have a point, dearest reader, at least until Ford comes out with the numbers we're all waiting for. 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet are best-in-segment figures, and the supercharged HEMI V8 of the Ram also happens to be quite a drinker. To the point, the combined gas mileage is 12 miles per gallon (19.6 l/100 km).
