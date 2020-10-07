Supercharged Ford F-150 on Lowering Kit Does Some Tasty Donuts

A few months ago, the Ford F-150 got boosted to new levels with the reveal of the fourteenth generation. Naturally, all eyes are fixed on 2021, when the new model is expected to hit the dealership shelves. But there’s still a lot of fun to be had with the current generation as well.
Texas-based tuner Hennessey has been in the years in the market of taking American (and not only) cars to new levels of performance. For the Ford trucks, its portfolio includes four different upgrades for the iconic F-150.
The one displayed in all its might in the video below (and the gallery above) is the HPE750 Supercharged. The name is, of course, self explanatory: the truck’s stock 5.0-liter Coyote was gifted with a supercharger, and the output grew to a little over 750 hp (570 hp at the rear wheel). Add to the mix a lowered sport kit upgrade, and we have the recipe for some impressive donuts.
So, what exactly is the HPE750? Well, it’s a lot of things - hardware added or modified to make America’s favorite workhorse a force to be reckoned with. First, there’s the 2.9-liter supercharger. There, we have upgrades to the fuel system and injectors, a cat-back exhaust, and high-flow air induction system.
The upgrade can be fitted, says Hennessey, on any F-150 made from 2018 to 2020. With it, customers can opt for a lowering kit, a Brembo braking system, and 20-inch tires. If you want to go the other way, of Off-Road upgrade offers some visual changes (front bumper with LEDs, emblems, and another set of wheels), but also mechanical tweaks, such as a front suspension leveling kit.
Any of the above upgrades are already available, but for pricing you should hit this link and ask Hennessey for more info. Worth mentioning is the fact that any of the changes made to the truck are covered by the Texans with a 3 year/36,000 miles warranty.
