Mopar Teases New Concepts and Performance Parts for Upcoming 2021 SEMA Show

With a little over three weeks before the 2021 SEMA Show opens its doors (November 2-5), Mopar has decided to tease us regarding some of the goodies they will display in a 15,345-square-foot exhibit in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The Stellantis-owned brand released a total of five images ahead of the event and we’re going to break it down for you so that you know exactly what to expect once everything is officially unveiled.
We’re going by the order in which they’re depicted in the gallery, so starting with that Wrangler Rubicon, if you look closely, you can see that it features an ‘E’ badge, which means it’s a 4xe hybrid variant. We also notice additional lighting units mounted just in front of the A-pillars.
Next up is a sketch of a Ram pickup looking like it’s in a hurry. While no additional badges are visible, the fact that the ‘Ram’ lettering on the grille and the tow hooks are both blue suggest this might be an electrified/fully electric model. We do know that a Ram 1500 EV is on its way and if it’s getting previewed at SEMA, well, let’s just say everyone and their grandmothers will be thrilled.
Next up is yet another Ram truck, which may or may not be trying to sell us some new camping accessories, such as that tent that’s positioned to its right. This concept might be carrying a lot of overlanding gear, which is exciting if you’re somebody who enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.
Finally, we have a pair of Jeeps, albeit two very different ones. The first is only showing us its interior, but we can see that it has an additional compartment at the rear with a high roofline and extra windows. As for the other vehicle, it appears to be an old Kaiser Jeep military truck, which is interesting in and of itself.
