Money Doesn’t Bring Happiness But Saving This 1964 1/2 Mustang Certainly Does

Bringing back to life a classic car is a super-rewarding experience, especially when the whole thing happens as a father-son project.
And when the restored car is an early Mustang, you’re getting twice the number of reward points, as this is the icon that gave birth to one of the most popular nameplates in the entire world.
The 1964 1/2 Mustang that eBay seller logisticnorth has recently posted online seems to tick just the right boxes for anyone looking for a fun way to spend the upcoming winter inside.
The car hasn’t run in many years, according to the current owner, so it obviously requires plenty of work. The rust has taken its toll, including on the floors, though the damage is likely only on the surface – of course, interested buyers should go check out the Mustang in person to see just how much work it requires.
This is an F-code Mustang, which means it comes with a 260 (4.3-liter) under the hood. This V8 was exclusive to the early Mustangs, so once Ford launched the 1965 model, the engine was dropped to make room for the 2-barrel version of the 289 (4.7-liter).
In the standard configuration, the 260 was fitted with a 2-barrel carburetor, and it developed 165 horsepower and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque.
Given this Mustang has been sitting for a very long time, the engine no longer comes in tip-top shape. However, the good news is that it still turns over by hand, so fortunately, it doesn’t seem to be locked up from sitting. But on the other hand, a close inspection from a good mechanic is definitely recommended to figure out how much work it requires.
Getting your hands on this Mustang isn’t going to be easy, as the car sells for $6,800 – the Make Offer button has also been enabled for buyers who have another deal in mind.
The 1964 1/2 Mustang that eBay seller logisticnorth has recently posted online seems to tick just the right boxes for anyone looking for a fun way to spend the upcoming winter inside.
The car hasn’t run in many years, according to the current owner, so it obviously requires plenty of work. The rust has taken its toll, including on the floors, though the damage is likely only on the surface – of course, interested buyers should go check out the Mustang in person to see just how much work it requires.
This is an F-code Mustang, which means it comes with a 260 (4.3-liter) under the hood. This V8 was exclusive to the early Mustangs, so once Ford launched the 1965 model, the engine was dropped to make room for the 2-barrel version of the 289 (4.7-liter).
In the standard configuration, the 260 was fitted with a 2-barrel carburetor, and it developed 165 horsepower and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque.
Given this Mustang has been sitting for a very long time, the engine no longer comes in tip-top shape. However, the good news is that it still turns over by hand, so fortunately, it doesn’t seem to be locked up from sitting. But on the other hand, a close inspection from a good mechanic is definitely recommended to figure out how much work it requires.
Getting your hands on this Mustang isn’t going to be easy, as the car sells for $6,800 – the Make Offer button has also been enabled for buyers who have another deal in mind.