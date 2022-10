Custom 1967 Mustang EV With 1,120 Lb-Ft of Torque Coming to the U.S. Later This Month

kW

Afterwards, the vehicle will attend a series of events across the West Coast, before parking its muscular behind at the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.Just a quick recap of what you’ve been missing if you didn’t read our initial coverage for this car: it’s limited to 499 units and aside from the 536 horsepower (400), it also puts down a monster 1,120 lb-ft (1,520 Nm) of torque. It can then accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.9 seconds thanks to Charge Cars ’ 4iWD system with torque vectoring technology.What about the range? Glad you asked. It’s 200 miles (322 km), according to the London-based manufacturer.The ‘67 Mustang EV is based on a new steel body shell with carbon fiber body panels. Underneath, you’ll find the floor-mounted batteries. It looks very much like the original car on which it is based, but subtle tweaks point to the fact that it is now a battery-electric vehicle.Other highlights include the fully digital dashboard inside, new suspension components, new brakes, modern lights, various advanced driver aids, keyless access, a premium sound system and more.“We truly believe we’ve created something unique in the EV world. It’s a brand new, hand built, design icon that gives customers a genuine emotional connection to their car. Classic looks, cutting edge technology and zero emissions now have a heart and soul. And this is just the beginning for us at Charge Cars,” said company exec, Mark Roberts.