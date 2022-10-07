Custom 1967 Mustang EV With 1,120 Lb-Ft of Torque Coming to the U.S. Later This Month

Charge Cars unveiled their fully electric ‘67 Mustang at Salon Prive in London, before this 536 hp beast made its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed back in June. Well, hold on to your hats because the ‘67 Mustang EV is now well on its way to making its U.S. debut, set to take place at the Peterson Automotive Museum in LA later this month.
Afterwards, the vehicle will attend a series of events across the West Coast, before parking its muscular behind at the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.
Just a quick recap of what you’ve been missing if you didn’t read our initial coverage for this car: it’s limited to 499 units and aside from the 536 horsepower (400 kW), it also puts down a monster 1,120 lb-ft (1,520 Nm) of torque. It can then accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.9 seconds thanks to Charge Cars’ 4iWD system with torque vectoring technology.
What about the range? Glad you asked. It’s 200 miles (322 km), according to the London-based manufacturer.
The ‘67 Mustang EV is based on a new steel body shell with carbon fiber body panels. Underneath, you’ll find the floor-mounted batteries. It looks very much like the original car on which it is based, but subtle tweaks point to the fact that it is now a battery-electric vehicle.
Other highlights include the fully digital dashboard inside, new suspension components, new brakes, modern lights, various advanced driver aids, keyless access, a premium sound system and more.
“We truly believe we’ve created something unique in the EV world. It’s a brand new, hand built, design icon that gives customers a genuine emotional connection to their car. Classic looks, cutting edge technology and zero emissions now have a heart and soul. And this is just the beginning for us at Charge Cars,” said company exec, Mark Roberts.
