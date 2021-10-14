This Is the Chassis of the 1967 Electric Mustang Created by Charge Cars

When we last talked about the Electric Mustang, its name was not chosen yet. It was in June 2019, and not even the company that builds it had disclosed its full name. Charge Cars had just started the project, but most of it was defined. It certainly helps to have the body of what you intend to build, but fitting the battery pack and electric motors in this machine must have been challenging. Charge Cars offered us a first glimpse of the car’s chassis, and it is a beauty.

13 photos