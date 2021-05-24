Modernized Acura NSX Gets Aggressive Front End and Chopped Roof in Quick Render

Honda/Acura made a risky bet with the second-generation NSX, as the hybrid powertrain marked a serious departure from the pure driving experience of the 1990s original, whose lightweight setup allowed the icon to make the most out of its midship configuration. As such, many enthusiasts still lust for the Gen I NSX, so this rendering, which brings the modern classic up to contemporary design standards, shouldn't come as a surprise.
Electrification wasn't the natural presence of today back at the 2015 North American International Auto Show, where the production version of the Gen II NSX made its debut.
Sure, the three electric motors pleased early adopters and ensured the machine would offer a standout experience. But the fact that German rivals relying on internal combustion alone, such as the Audi R8 or the Porsche 911, could leave the gas-electric model behind on the track, as well as at the drag strip, wasn't exactly a bonus.
But enough about the reasons for which this pixel effort overlooks the current NSX—it's time to see how digital artist Marouane Brembli (a.k.a. The Sketch Monkey) reshaped the modern classic Honda/Acura halo car.
With the obvious requirement of keeping the design in the family, the Swedish-born, America-based pixel master decided to borrow some styling cues from the fresh 2021 Acura TLX Type S, which targets "warm" four-doors sporting BMW M Performance, Mercedes-AMG, or Audi S badges.
However, mixing a current performance sedan with a mid-engined sports car from three decades ago obviously required plenty of integration efforts. As such, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which showcases the pixel transformation, allows you to see how both machines were retouched for their marriage.
Many of the newfound features include subtle moves, such as a roof chop for the NSX. Then we have the wider wheels, which are a must in the contemporary landscape. Then again, some of the other bits are easier to notice. For one, with the engine sitting behind the seats, the generous mouth of the Type S was no longer required.
As for what the future holds for the NSX, we'll remind you that the Honda-badged hybrid velocity tool has already been removed from the Japanese market, although Acura's U.S. efforts haven't been affected by this.
However, as battery technology advances and the market fully embraces electrification, we expect the carmaker to make proper use of the badge's pedigree, perhaps offering an all-electric supercar under this label.
