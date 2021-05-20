2021 Acura TLX Type S on Sale June 23 From $52,300, Costs Less Than a BMW M340i

Acura dealers nationwide are prepping for the arrival of the 2021 TLX Type S, on sale June 23 from $52,300 (minus the destination charge). Fewer than 2,000 units are built for the 2021 model year TLX Type S, so buyers are encouraged to hurry up if they want to see Acura’s best-performing sedan to date parked in their driveway.

8 photos