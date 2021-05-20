2021 Acura TLX Type S on Sale June 23 From $52,300, Costs Less Than a BMW M340i

Acura dealers nationwide are prepping for the arrival of the 2021 TLX Type S, on sale June 23 from $52,300 (minus the destination charge). Fewer than 2,000 units are built for the 2021 model year TLX Type S, so buyers are encouraged to hurry up if they want to see Acura’s best-performing sedan to date parked in their driveway.
There are two available configurations. The entry-level TLX Type S is the one wearing the aforementioned tag, whereas the TLX Type S with the High Performance Wheel and Tire Package costs north of $53,100. What you get in exchange for those extra $800 are NSX-inspired five-spoke wheels, which reduce weight by more than 21 lbs (9.52 kg), as well as Pirelli P-Zero summer tires.
Without that package, you’d have to make do with a set of 20-inch multi-spoke wheels featuring Pirelli Cinturato P7 all-season tires.
Compared to its rivals from the executive sports sedan segment, the TLX Type S will cost you less than a 2021 BMW M340i sedan ($54,700) or a 2021 Mercedes-AMG C43 ($56,500), but more than a 2021 Audi S4 ($49,900).
In terms of features, the TLX Type S comes with 16-way driver and front passenger sports seats with power-adjustable bolsters, Milano leather with Ultrasuede inserts, Type S embossing on the headrests, the ELS Studio 3D sound system with 17 speakers, and the carmaker’s 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment display.
You also get the AcuraWatch suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies at no extra cost, plus what Acura calls the world’s first passenger airbag capable of reducing head rotation during a collision.
As for performance, this car boasts a new 355-hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, developed by the same people who worked on the NSX’s twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine. The turbo V6 is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, working alongside Acura’s SH-AWD system. You also get a sport-tuned double wishbone suspension, adaptive dampers, NSX-derived braking system, and Brembo calipers.
