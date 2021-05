2021 Acura TLX Type S on Sale June 23 From $52,300, Costs Less Than a BMW M340i

AMG

SH-AWD

There are two available configurations. The entry-level TLX Type S is the one wearing the aforementioned tag, whereas the TLX Type S with the High Performance Wheel and Tire Package costs north of $53,100. What you get in exchange for those extra $800 are NSX-inspired five-spoke wheels, which reduce weight by more than 21 lbs (9.52 kg), as well as Pirelli P-Zero summer tires.Without that package, you’d have to make do with a set of 20-inch multi-spoke wheels featuring Pirelli Cinturato P7 all-season tires.Compared to its rivals from the executive sports sedan segment, the TLX Type S will cost you less than a 2021 BMW M340i sedan ($54,700) or a 2021 Mercedes-C43 ($56,500), but more than a 2021 Audi S4 ($49,900).In terms of features, the TLX Type S comes with 16-way driver and front passenger sports seats with power-adjustable bolsters, Milano leather with Ultrasuede inserts, Type S embossing on the headrests, the ELS Studio 3D sound system with 17 speakers, and the carmaker’s 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment display.You also get the AcuraWatch suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies at no extra cost, plus what Acura calls the world’s first passenger airbag capable of reducing head rotation during a collision.As for performance, this car boasts a new 355-hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, developed by the same people who worked on the NSX’s twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine. The turbo V6 is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, working alongside Acura’ssystem. You also get a sport-tuned double wishbone suspension, adaptive dampers, NSX-derived braking system, and Brembo calipers.