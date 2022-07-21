Modern Tiny Lake House Blends Water Fun With Sophisticated Comfort

There’s a way to enjoy both the benefits of a secluded retreat in nature as well as plenty of adrenaline-pumping water fun, and that is by finding the perfect spot on a lake. A man with a vision turned a seemingly uninteresting brick house into a modern tiny home that aims to be just that.
A few years ago, this attractive tiny lake house was just a conventional brick house, Jeffrey Cisewski told WSB-TV. Inspired by the beauty of Cape Town and Winelands, Cisewski decided to breathe new life into it. He had lived there for more than two years, due to work, but he also loves to travel, so all of that inspired him to create a unique dwelling on Lake Rabun in Lakemont, Georgia.
In less than six months, the new R Lake was ready to welcome its first guests. It was initially meant to be a guesthouse, but Cisewski and Shaw Hooker eventually decided to share it with the world. An intimate retreat that can accommodate two guests in one bedroom, the house boasts several features that blur the line between the indoor and the outdoors.
First of all, its 20-foot (6 meters) floor-to-ceiling windows allow it to be flooded with natural light, while offering great views. Then, there’s the ingenious deck that comes not just with a large fire table, but also with a sunken cedar hot tub.
After a full day of kayaking (two kayaks are always ready, also doubling as a stylish exterior decoration for the house) or exploring Lake Rabun on a boat (the tiny house includes a boat slip) there’s nothing better than sipping wine around the fire pit. Even better, the starry sky can be admired straight from the private hot tub.
The kitchen is fully equipped with an oven, stove, microwave, and refrigerator, and there’s an outdoor rain shower in addition to the small bathroom. Plus, guests have access to Wi-Fi and a HD TV while being surrounded by nature. Minimalistic and modern, this tiny house is a great way of feeling at home on the lake. More details are available at Airbnb.
