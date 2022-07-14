This Unfinished Tiny House Under $10K Needs Some TLC to Become a Home

The “tiny house” concept has evolved so much that it includes anything from converted trailers and DIY minimalistic projects to farm-like properties with multiple lofts and luxury amenities. For those looking for a truly affordable and customizable version, there’s always the possibility of purchasing an unfinished house, such as this one.
Not all tiny house DIY projects have a happy ending. For this family in Ontario, Canada, their dream of moving to their new minimalistic home was cut short due to unfortunate circumstances. But they had already put in some serious work in this project, which is why it would be a shame for it to go to waste. Someone new can pick it up and turn it into a real home.
The current owner describes this unfinished tiny home as being “extremely well built,” as it was meant for their family, and they were forced by circumstances to part with it, since they can no longer store it. The photos don’t do justice to it, because they don’t show the extent of the work that’s been already done.
The 190-square foot (17.65 square meters) dwelling looks like a sturdy construction with premium plywood sheeting that’s screwed and glued on, as well as all the joints. The tongue and groove pine siding is available, but needs to be installed. It does have new windows and a door, but the open-space interior is unfinished, and there’s no bathroom.
Although it doesn’t have a loft like bigger tiny houses, it does offer an open attic crawl space that can be used for an extra bed or for additional storage space. Plus, the house is equipped with running propane lines that are ready for hook-up, with a propane stove and fridge also available.
Located in Red Lake, Ontario, this unfinished tiny house has been waiting for a new owner for a while now, despite its low price of CAD $10,000 (around $7,700). With some investments and a lot of TLC it can become a warm and cozy real home.
