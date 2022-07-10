Meet the Nugget, an Adorable Tiny Home With Complete Off-Grid Capabilities

Although the concept of living with less is not for everyone, there are people who find the idea of downsizing their life appealing. And I can see why: these tiny houses on wheels offer more freedom (to move wherever and whenever the owners want), and they also allow dwellers to reconnect with nature and focus more on the essential things.
The Nugget is the ideal tiny for that. This house was designed and built by the skilled team from Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a company located in Columbus, Ohio. Over the years, the builder has created dozens of units that incorporate clever ideas to maximize comfort and style. Some of the models were even featured in some shows on HGTV, FOX, and NBC.
The Nugget is yet another special tiny – it’s the company’s smallest home. The construction sits atop a single-axle trailer, and it measures just 12 ft (3.6 meters) in length. It’s also 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide) and offers around 100 sq ft (9.1 sq meters) of living space. You’d imagine that there’s not much going on the inside.
You’ll also notice that it includes several drawers and cabinets, which can come in handy for storing cookware or other items. On the opposite side is the bathroom, which is separated from the rest of the home via a pocket door. It is equipped with a walk-in shower with a glass door, a nature’s head composting toilet, and floating shelves. Unfortunately, there’s no sink added to this area.
Step outside of the bathroom and head to the rear. That’s where you’ll see a versatile space that can function either as a bedroom or as a living room. It all depends on the owner’s needs. It includes a day bed with storage underneath that can comfortably sleep one. There are also several floating shelves and two large windows that allow natural light to bathe the whole area.
off the grid whenever they want. It can become a nice little retreat for those who want to unplug and get in touch with nature.
It’s a simple tiny house that manages to squeeze a lot of elements inside. It might not be intended for full-time living, but it can definitely be used as a small getaway or office since it comes with all the necessary amenities that let people enjoy the comfort of home.
Unfortunately, there’s no word on the price of this mini-retreat. That’s because each model is custom-designed to fit the specific needs of the tiny home owners. The price can differ depending on the size, materials, finishes, and appliances used. If you want to find out exactly how much a home like the Nugget is, you can play around with MTL’s Quote-Builder tool, which is available on their official website. You can also take inspiration from the company’s bigger models too.
