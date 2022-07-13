$738K Greenhouse Villa in Sweden Is the Ultimate Self-Sustainable House of the Future

Off-grid doesn’t have to mean rustic and basic, just as luxury living isn’t necessarily incompatible with eco-consciousness and sustainability. A Swedish company called Naturvillan designs stunning homes that offer the best of both worlds. Its latest creation could truly be considered “the eco-friendly house of the future.”
Atri is the name of a spectacular villa built on the shore of Lake Vanern, the largest lake in Sweden, surrounded by breathtaking views. It immediately stands out due to the A-frame design and futuristic glass exterior, revealing a wooden interior structure unfolding over three levels, connected through staircases.
This house was designed to be entirely off-grid in any season, with its own systems for electricity, heating, and water collecting, including solar cells that are integrated into the glass frame. Fresh drinking water comes from the drilled well that’s included on the property, while fresh vegetables and herbs and can be grown inside the house’s spectacular greenhouse. As Naturvillan puts it, the house reveals “your own dream garden inside a greenhouse with a breathtaking high ceiling filled with brightness.”
The “climate-smart” architecture enables the Atri villa to stay warm in winter and cool during the summer. Its power grid is enough to power not just the house, but also an electric car that would integrate perfectly into this self-sustainable paradise. You would get your own electricity, and grow your own food, while living on an isolated property in the middle of nature.
At the same time, the owner would be enjoying the comfort of a sumptuous bedroom on the first floor, with a private luxury bathroom, and plenty of space of wardrobes. The second floor has enough space for more bedrooms, in addition to a library and a balcony. The final “stop” is the spectacular roof terrace.
This unique eco-friendly villa that’s self-sustainable and luxurious at the same time is up for grabs, through ERA Europe, for €855,000 ($738,000).
