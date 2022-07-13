$738K Greenhouse Villa in Sweden Is the Ultimate Self-Sustainable House of the Future

More on this:

1 This Ark May Not Be Seaworthy, But It’s a Gorgeous Safe Haven on Land

2 Abandoned Millionaire's Mansion Has a Yard Full of Classic Cars

3 24-Foot Mobile Home Braxton Is the Tiny Version of a Modern Luxury House

4 Tony Stewart's Ranch Is on the Market, It's More Than You Can Afford, Pal

5 Rain Catcher 3D-Printed House Is Self-Sufficient, Makes the Most of Nature's Resources