The Mind-Blowingly Cheap Condor Prefabricated Home Takes Flight in Just a Few Hours

Today, we're going to be taking a little lifestyle journey through a prefabricated home dubbed the Condor. The minds behind this turn-key habitat? None other than Nidus, a crew from Eastern Europe able to manipulate wood and other natural materials into just about any dwelling or structure you can think of.
However, Nidus is part of a much larger crew and one with a well-established presence on the European market, Miradex. With a background in building farms, churches, homes, and even office buildings, it's no wonder that the Condor, a one-story home with a loft, can cruise in with a starting price of just €29,000 ($30,200 at current exchange rates for a three-module unit).
A larger, four-module unit also exists and starts at €49,000 ($51,000) but includes two lofts and office space. As a side note, those rates don't include site preparation, assembly, or features like a skylight, deck, or outdoor garage. Still, if you've got a little plot of land ready, the rest shouldn't cost you too much. I'll skip over the 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) of cellulose insulation, wooden frame, integrated sewage pipes, and 15-year warranty and get right into the life you can lead with a Condor, no matter the size.
Oh, and don't start thinking it's going to take weeks to complete; in just a few hours, your Condor is ready to be painted and furnished. Sure, all the interior design will take a few more days, but you can sleep in the shell the day you receive it. Think of it as a shelter you just ran across while hiking some trail.
Once you're done filling the Condor with all that represent your lifestyle needs, it's time to access a home designed and built to handle year-round living. Upon entering your dwelling, one of the first spaces you'll encounter is the living room. It's here that you probably added that modular couch and entertainment center.
Towards the rear, the unit is split into two simple halves and presents a fully equipped bathroom and kitchen. Considering you'll spend some cash adding furnishings and systems to the Conor, bring along some extra bucks to really make it pop.
Maybe you're not into adventures and just love to make money. If that's the case, with a price like this and a few thousands of dollars more, you could very well transform the Condor into something else entirely, an off-grid rental unit overlooking the local mountain range.
At the end of the day, how you use a Condor is entirely your decision; Nidus is just there to offer you a solid base upon which to unfurl those lifestyle choices. Looking to be a part of the housing crisis solution? This is just one option available to you.
