Beat the Crashing Housing Market With a $50K Coho 320 Container Home and Avoid Headaches

Folks, the Coho 320 is a container habitat designed and built by none other than Stackhouse Container Homes, a team born and raised in Texas with over 20 years of experience led by Zach Hargraves. Beyond the background, this crew brings another aspect that yields attractive results, they produce relatively affordable habitats, despite their size. One of their models is a two-story building with multiple rooms and even a rooftop patio.
As for the Coho 320, this is the most affordable option from the Coho group (three units are available). How affordable? Well, complete homes start off at no more than $50,000 (€48,000 at current exchange rates). That's just a fraction of the price of a traditional home. Aside from the fact that it's built using containers, nothing separates the 320 from your typical landlocked dwelling, and that makes it all the more appealing.
Now, after I discovered Stackhouse and the 320, I decided to dive deeper to see just what we can possess for a mere $50K. To help you understand things as I did, I'd like to invite you on a little journey of living out of a 320 on some mountain ridge or beach somewhere.
By now, you're probably hungry, so go to the opposite side of the 320. It's here that you'll find all the necessary utilities and machinery to carry out simple tasks like making coffee or tea to more difficult ventures like whipping up a three-course meal and even laundry. A large countertop allows you to unfurl your cooking skills while part of the counter is devoted to dining.
After you've eaten your meals, you can simply lean back and fall onto the living room couch; sit there watching the world outside through large floor-to-ceiling windows. Maybe you want to access the patio from here too. Go ahead, step outside and start the day's activities. Perhaps you've set up a firepit, or you have a few hammocks laying around; e-bikes, anyone?
With $100K, no, $120K (interior design and all that), you could easily integrate two 320s into your lifestyle, one at the beach and one in the mountains; never again worry about where you're going to stay if you travel on vacation. This way, your entire life is just one big vacation. Just something to consider if you're looking to ditch the classic neighborhoods we grew up in.
