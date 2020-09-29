Modern Honda Integra Type-R Rendering Shows Long Overdue JDM Goodness

Acura, Honda's more upmarket U.S. brand, just announced what could very well mark the return of the legendary Integra moniker for later next year, so the public is pretty anxious to see what the new model will look like.
We all know Honda/Acura can deliver when it comes to exterior design, which is why hopes are pretty high. The brand can't afford any wrong steps with what is one of its most - if not the most - iconic models, meaning we should be in for something special.
Subaru has the Impreza, Nissan has the GT-R, Toyota has the Supra, and Honda has the Integra. Looking at all these models, you'll notice the GT-R is the only one that has managed to keep its aura with the more recent models. The Impreza name has all but dies the moment Subaru dropped out of WRC, the Supra is now a mild sports car on a shared platform with BMW, while the Integra is nowhere to be seen.
Well, how about this big chunk of yellow Japanese metal for a revival, then? Jordan Rubinstein-Towler covered the plain vanilla 2021 Integra too, but we'll skip straight to the one we all care about: the Type-R version. According to the rumors, the upcoming Acura compact model (Integra name not confirmed) should only come in Type-S flavor, which means the sportiness needs to be toned down a little.
Jordan's very aggressive design, though, went for a compact hatchback body style. That's because his rendering depicts a Honda model, meaning it would be destined for either the European market or its domestic one in Japan. Still, assuming we were talking about a real model, most of the design elements should make the trip over the Atlantic and onto the corresponding Acura model.
The author chose a clean design with mostly rounded surfaces and only a few creases breaking the overall egg-shape - most notably the two vertical slats each side of the headlights. The model also features cameras instead of side mirrors, something Honda has already done for its small electric hatchback, the E.
If the front is nice and rounded, the rea is anything but. The top is dominated by a considerable wing, whereas the bottom part is mostly made up of a massive air diffuser. In between those two is a big, featureless surface interrupted by the narrow LED strips of the taillights. Although they come painfully close to each other, these two refuse to merge into the lightbar that's become the industry norm lately.
The Honda Integra Type-R we see here will probably look nowhere near the actual model we might get to see next year, but it's a nice little stretch of the imagination. And if big wings and aggressive body panels aren't your thing, we've included Jordan's take on the standard Integra as well in the gallery, so prepare to spend a few minutes browsing through.
