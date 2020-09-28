3 This Suzuki GSX-S750 Packs a Perfect Balance Between Retro and Futuristic

Sure, Germans and Italians know their bikes, but Spain’s aftermarket magicians aren’t playing around either.

Spanish Workshop’s Thrilling Honda CB750 Has Suzuki Genes





Believe me when I say: their phenomenal works of two-wheeled art guarantee to soothe the soul of any self-respecting moto enthusiast. To be frank, the sheer amount of meticulous craftmanship that’s gone into these sexy pieces of machinery is truly staggering!



For a perfect demonstration of this workshop’s remarkable abilities, we’ll be taking a minute to examine what they’ve managed to achieve with one such venture. The project in question is based on a vintage CB750 from



SOHC inline-four, with as many as four Keihin carbs and a total of eight valves. The air-cooled monstrosity has a compression ratio of 9.0:1 and a generous displacement of 736cc.



At around 8,000 rpm, this nasty beast is fully capable of generating up to 67 hp, accompanied by 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of fiendish twisting force at 7,000 rpm. The engine’s feral power is channeled to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, resulting in a respectable top speed of 123 mph (198 kph). Additionally, Honda’s behemoth will run the quarter mile in no more than 13.5 seconds at 101 mph (162 kph).



A tubular steel cradle frame is tasked with holding everything in place. Up front, it is supported by a pair of telescopic forks, coupled with a double-sided swingarm and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Stopping power is taken care of by a 296 mm (11.65 inches) brake disc at the front and a drum unit on the opposite end.



All things considered, it’s quite safe to conclude that CB750 means business. As to Ad Hoc’s reborn entity, its makeover process kicked off with a front end transplant from a







You will also find a Suzuki GS850’s fuel tank, equipped with a Monza flip-up filler cap. A neat subframe hosts YSS shocks and an elegant black leather saddle that’s been upholstered in-house. Finally, CB750’s inline-four colossus received pod filters and an MIVV ceramic coated four-into-two exhaust system.



Right, now that we’ve wrapped this up, I’ll recommend that you pay Ad Hoc Cafe Racers a quick visit on their



