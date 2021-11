Mitsubishi Celebrates Veterans and Active-Duty Military With Special Discount

For those of you who do not know, Mitsubishi offers a year-round military discount for veterans or active-duty military personnel. The company describes it as one of the industry's strongest incentives, and it will double that discount, $1,000 from the purchase price, until the end of November.The discount is available in addition to any other incentives offered at local Mitsubishi dealerships across the U.S., so this might be a good opportunity for those who are eligible for this kind of discount. Mitsubishi has announced the new rebate after a team of veterans from Record the Journey made an inspiring finish in the 2021 Rebelle Rally . Mitsubishi Motors North America has partnered with the non-profit Record the Journey since 2019.Record the Journey is a non-profit that was created to help service members successfully transition to civilian life after returning from combat. The team that entered this year's Rebelle Rally had the goal of raising awareness for PTSD, and it featured the first canine to ever compete in the event.The canine team member we are referring to is Sammy, a two-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd that is a PTSD-trained service dog.The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander was piloted by Selena “Mason” Converse, a retired U.S. Air Force emergency medical services technician, and Erin Mason, a retired U.S. Navy aviation structural mechanic.They finished the grueling, nine-day rally in an Outlander that was finished in a livery that celebrated Jutta Kleinschmidt, the first woman to ever win the Dakar Rally.You should keep in mind that not all Mitsubishi models are eligible for this discount, and other important rules and restrictions apply, so ask the participating dealer for more details on the matter.