Mitsubishi Celebrates Veterans and Active-Duty Military With Special Discount

Mitsubishi's North American division has announced an exclusive offer for veterans and active-duty military personnel. Starting on Veterans Day 2021 and through November 30th, 2021, Mitsubishi will double its military incentive. 6 photos



The discount is available in addition to any other incentives offered at local Mitsubishi dealerships across the U.S., so this might be a good opportunity for those who are eligible for this kind of discount.







Record the Journey is a non-profit that was created to help service members successfully transition to civilian life after returning from combat. The team that entered this year's Rebelle Rally had the goal of raising awareness for PTSD, and it featured the first canine to ever compete in the event.



The canine team member we are referring to is Sammy, a two-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd that is a PTSD-trained service dog.



They finished the grueling, nine-day rally in an Outlander that was finished in a livery that celebrated Jutta Kleinschmidt, the first woman to ever win the Dakar Rally.



You should keep in mind that not all Mitsubishi models are eligible for this discount, and other important rules and restrictions apply, so ask the participating dealer for more details on the matter.



