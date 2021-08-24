Mitsubishi Returns to Rebel Rally With 2022 Outlander Dressed in a Special Tribute Livery

Mitsubishi announced its return to the 2021 Rebelle Rally, unveiling renderings of the vehicle that will compete this October in the all-women off-road navigation rally raid. The paint scheme on the 2022 Outlander pays homage to a historical Dakar Rally victory, when Jutta Kleinschmidt drove a Mitsubishi Pajero (known as Montero in the U.S.) to victory 20 years ago, becoming the only woman ever to win the famous race.
In addition to celebrating the 20th anniversary of Kleinschmidt's victory, Mitsubishi will also mark the brand's 40th anniversary in the U.S. by teaming up with military veterans charity Record the Journey (RTJ) to compete in the Rebelle for the third year in a row.
Mitsubishi's participation in the Rebelle Rally began in 2019 when the company collaborated for the first time with RTJ, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting military veterans in successfully transitioning to civilian life. RTJ raced with an Eclipse Cross in the Rebelle back then, finishing second in the CUV class with the event's first adaptive racer, U.S. Air Force veteran Karah Behrend behind the wheel.
Then, in 2020, Mitsubishi and RTJ made history once again by finishing third in a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the first plug-in hybrid electric car to complete the multi-day off-road navigation-focused race.
Now, the Japanese automaker will return for this year's Rebelle Rally, which is set to take place between October 7th and 16th and will cover more than 2,000 km (1,243 miles) across Nevada and Southern California.
It will enter with its all-new flagship vehicle, the 2022 Outlander. Along with the commemorative livery, the Super All-wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system, as well as other vehicle features, can trace their concept back to the iconic Pajero.
"Returning to the Rebelle with an Outlander inspired by that Dakar-winning Pajero is a fitting tribute to our history, a powerful statement about our ongoing commitment to women's achievement, and the exciting future ahead for our brand," said Mitsubishi Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin.
