Mitsubishi Returns to Rebel Rally With 2022 Outlander Dressed in a Special Tribute Livery

Mitsubishi announced its return to the 2021 Rebelle Rally, unveiling renderings of the vehicle that will compete this October in the all-women off-road navigation rally raid. The paint scheme on the 2022 Outlander pays homage to a historical Dakar Rally victory, when Jutta Kleinschmidt drove a Mitsubishi Pajero (known as Montero in the U.S.) to victory 20 years ago, becoming the only woman ever to win the famous race.

