All-New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Revealed Ahead of October 28 World Premiere

Mitsubishi decided against waiting any longer to reveal the design of the all-new Outlander plug-in hybrid, which features the exact same styling as the all-new, gasoline-powered Outlander that arrived earlier this year in North America. Sales will kick off in Japan initially come mid-December, with U.S. buyers having to wait until sometime next year.
The full unveiling will take place on October 28, which is when we should learn more about the drivetrain, performance, range and all that good stuff that PHEV buyers care about. All we know now is that it will utilize a twin-motor 4WD system featuring one motor at the front and one at the rear.
Like its internal combustion engine-powered sibling, the all-new Outlander PHEV is also wearing Mitsubishi’s latest design language, dubbed Bold Stride. This is meant to express a “bold, fixating presence and solid stance,” according to the Japanese carmaker.
The front end is wearing an evolved version of the Dynamic Shield grille, while the profile showcases thick horizontal accents and sharp character lines that extend from the front fenders all the way to the taillights. Road presence is also enhanced by the large 20-inch wheels, along with the muscular fender flares.
Meanwhile, the tailgate gets distinctive PHEV badging, a hexagon motif alluding to spare tires being mounted on the back of old Mitsubishi SUV heritage models, plus new horizontal taillights with a dynamic LED signature.
Buyers will be able to choose from a total of 10 colors, including those from the high-brightness Diamond Color series: Red Diamond, White Diamond and the new Black Diamond.
Moving on to the interior, what stands out is the horizontally sculpted instrument panel, the high-quality stitched soft padding on the door panels, and the robust-looking selectors, dials and switches – they look grippy and easy to use.
Like its ICE-powered counterpart, the all-new Outlander PHEV will also come standard with third-row seating.
