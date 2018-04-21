MINI Unveils Living-Built By All Concept in Milan

The concept features four different living space concepts. They all cover a 15-20 square meters (161 – 215 square feet) area, but are built on different floor plans and in different forms. Each of the four spaces were also built using different colors and materials.All the living space share a series of common areas, like communal kitchen, fitness area and atrium to create something MINI calls “living micro-neighborhood in an old factory hall.”“Today’s standardised housing market is limited in its ability to meet the requirements of the individual,” said Oke Hauser, MINI Living creative lead.“So MINI Living-Built By All turns people into active creators and puts them at the heart of the design process. We believe that ultimately the quality of a living space is determined by how well the residents identify with their home.”MINI has been involved in creating architectural solutions ever since 2016, when the MINI Living initiative was introduced. The concept currently being presented in Milan is the third product of this branch, following the Breath and Do Disturb concepts.The goal of all these concepts is getting the world ready for the first habitable Living project MINI will open next year in Shanghai. The Chinese city will house a work-living concept in converted industrial buildings stretched on an area of nearly 8,000 square meters (2 acres).MINI is not the only carmaker with something to show at the Italian furnishing and design event. Audi is there too, showing an installation it calls Fifth Ring. In their case, the company which led a helping hand is called MAD Architects.