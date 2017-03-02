autoevolution

MINI Showcases Alternative Living Concept In Italy, It Looks Different

 
2 Mar 2017
by
MINI has teamed up with an architecture firm from New York, called SO-IL, to co-develop an exhibit for this year’s Salone del Mobile in Milan, Italy.

If you do not speak Italian, Salone del Mobile is an event dedicated to real estate design, which also includes furniture and whatever else you might need in a house.

Evidently, MINI did not bother making a conventional apartment, because this brand is not into that kind of thing. Instead, they asked the architects at SO-IL to create something that was dubbed MINI LIVING - Breathe.

Only two images of the futuristic installation were supplied, but you can figure out the rest. If you need a quick explanation, this is a forward-looking interpretation of a resource-conscious urban living concept. The idea behind this project is to avoid wasting building materials while maintaining a minimal physical footprint.

The construction has a transparent and flexible outer skin that filters the air, and also ensures natural light in the building. There’s also a roof garden inside, which is meant to improve air quality.

In a way, this is an ecosystem to protect the humans inside without shielding them from light and air, which could mean this will not work if you live somewhere with severe climate.

All materials used for the primary structure are reusable, recyclable, and environmentally-friendly. Breathe is MINI’s third installation created as part of MINI Living, its initiative launched in 2016, which is focused on architectural solutions for future urban living spaces.

According to the team behind it, up to three people could live in a “house” like this, which only occupies an area that is five meters (16 feet) wide. Its height is ten meters (33 feet), which is comparable to the distance between the water in a pool and the highest position on the vertical tower used for competitive diving during events like the Olympics.

We analyzed the design in our newsroom, and we concluded that we’d live in one of these until the end of our lives if it were placed on the same premises as our huge garage and its corresponding track.
