MINI Clubman John Cooper Works Is a Little Screamer

If you've got Golf GTI money burning a hole in your pocket, you might also want to consider the €35,800 John Cooper Works version of the Clubman. It's got six doors, a BMW engine, and AWD.





While all turbos this size seem about the same, the MINI-tuned exhaust always had something special. Whether it's this latest TwinPower engine from BMW or the old 1.6 developed with Peugeot, you can hear the vibrations at mid revs and a metallic pot at the top.



The price mentioned above is for the base car, but nobody ever buys that. If you're spending this much money, you'll at least want the 8-speed automatic, which takes you to €37,900. With leather seats and a sunroof, you can easily make this a more expensive car than the Audi S3. And it's not like this is S3-fast, as the 0 to 100 km/h sprint takes 6.3 seconds. So you're going to take a beating from a



A sportier suspension system drops the ride height by 10mm. This, together with the 18-inch wheels with wider rubber, gives the JCW more stability. Cosmetically, it's not the most flamboyant hot hatch ever made, but it does play well with the retro styling cues.



Most people who buy a MINI add the Chili Pack, which in this case costs €3,500 and adds 19-inch Course wheels, Dinamica/Leather upholstery, automatic climate control, four velour floor mats, a front armrest, and three packages: Light, Storage, and Excitement.



But the question is. Do you love MINI enough to order a full spec Clubman JCW or do you just play it safe with something like the Golf R?



