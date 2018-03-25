autoevolution
MINI Enters Architectural Concept at Salone del Mobile in Milan

25 Mar 2018
For years now we got used to seeing automakers expanding their business into fields which normally aren’t their main area of expertise.

But as owning a car becomes more of a lifestyle than a necessity, auto brands around the world have created possibilities of placing their signature on various non-automotive projects.

For MINI, this year’s extravaganza is attending the Salone del Mobile in Milan in April. The event is one dedicated to furniture, not exactly MINI’s main area of expertise.

With the help of London architectural firm Studiomama, MINI has created a living concept it calls MINI Living - Built by All. In short, the concept is meant to explore the ways in which a small living area can be made to suit the needs of individuals.

The concept to be presented in Italy is part of a wider project debuted by MINI in 2016. Without going as far as saying it will soon enter the furniture market business, the brand claims it tries to create for the future of urban lifestyle.

The Built by All concept, which will be the third to the presented publicly, is following in the trail of the Breath and Do Disturb concepts.

For the Milan show, MINI will allow visitors to create their living spaces using models, with the bottom line being the design of a micro-neighbourhood where some utilities, like the kitchen, are shared.

“Today’s standardized housing market is limited in its ability to meet the requirements of the individual,” said Oke Hauser, the one behind the MINI concept for the Italian show.

“We believe the quality of living space is determined by how well the residents identify with their home.”

Separately, MINI announced last Friday the debut of the Countryman Panamericana plug-in hybrid at the 2018 New York International Auto Show. The car will later embark on a journey from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego.
Mini MINI Countryman Panamericana mini living concept 2018 New York International Auto Show
