BMW to Work with Great Wall Motor in China for MINI E Production

We're not entirely sure what happened during the past few weeks, but news surrounding MINI's first all-electric model have started pouring in.
First, we learned that the BMW-owned company doesn't plan on starting production at its Oxford plant (in U.K.) sooner than November 2019, which is still a pretty long time from now. It leaves MINI over 18 months of preparation, which we know it's already underway since the car has been spotted testing (albeit not in full production guise).

Then, even though we're likely to wait two more years for the standard version of the MINI Cooper E (or whatever it'll be named), rumors of a sportier one have already surfaced. Depending on how the base model performs, an S version wouldn't seem that out of place given MINI's reputation for making peppy cars that are fun to drive primarily for their go-kart feel, but also some sort of power.

Today we learn that BMW, MINI's parent company, is eyeing what is currently the best market for EVs: China. In a move that shouldn't really surprise anyone, the Bavarians are looking to have everything ready over there for when the electric MINI becomes production-ready.

BMW already has a joint-venture with a Chinese company, allowing it to sell vehicles there without the import tax that otherwise would apply. The Germans are now looking to do the same for MINI, particularly with the thought of the Cooper E in mind.

The company chosen for this further expansion into Chinese territory is Great Wall Motor, one of the largest local carmakers. BMW announced the signing of a "letter of intent" which bonds the two manufacturers to form a new joint venture shortly.

“The BMW Group is in advanced discussions to ramp up the global success of its MINI brand through a new joint venture in China. A key element of the brand’s continued strategic development will be local production of future battery-electric MINI vehicles in the world’s largest market for electromobility. To this end, the BMW Group has signed a “letter of intent” with the Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motor. In addition to production of the first battery electric MINI at the main plant in Oxford starting in 2019, this signals a further clear commitment to the electrified future of the MINI brand.”
