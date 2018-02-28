MINI Gets Ready for Sunny Days with New Folding Bike

autoevolution
 

Bicycle car racks, useful as they are, are not exactly the type of equipment car owners usually like to add to their vehicles. First of all, what type of rack should one buy? Rear or roof? Secondly, if one goes for a roof rack, would the car still fit in a mall’s underground parking lot?
The best solution to the problem? A folding bicycle. Sure, it’s not the same as your everyday cyclocross or the BMX, but it still makes for a great ride in a park far away from the home town.

Of course, there are a million and one folding bicycles out there, of different styles and makes, but if you own a MINI car, you might want to try the new folding bike made by the same company.

Available at the carmaker’s special website, the folding bike will send you back at least 650 euro ($790), not including accessories you might need, like the bike light. But it does promise, at least, to fit nicely into MINI’s little trunk.

The bike itself weighs only eleven kilograms (24 pounds) and rides on 20-inch wheels. The frame is coated with Teflon, so it doesn’t rust, while mudguards prevent dirty soil from reaching unwanted places.

The rider of the bike will sit on a padded, cognac-colored leather saddle, and will control the bike’s performance by cycling through its eight gears. To make sure others in the park notice your’s is not the average folding bike, the MINI Wing Logo is featured on the crossbar.

According to MINI, the folding mechanism used on the bike will allow the rider to collapse and unfold it in a matter of seconds.

“The collapsible two-wheeler can be quickly loaded into any car boot with ease, and provides a flexible, comfortable and contemporary means of getting around,” says MINI.
