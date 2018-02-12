MINI Connected to Use Built-In 4G SIM Card, Expands to 43 Countries

The infotainment wars are heating up. Mercedes-Benz launched with the A-Class its new Mercedes-Benz User Experience
(MBUX) system, the soon-to-be third generation Touareg will use Volkswagen's Innovision Cockpit
, and MINI announced on Monday an upgrade for the Connected suite.
As the world gears up for the introduction of the 5G technology, MINI announced on Monday that starting March all new MINI models will be available with the option of a built-in 4G SIM card. The new feature will be at first introduced on the MINI 3 Door, MINI 5 Door, and the MINI Convertible.
Using the new 4G SIM card will allow access to a series of new and updated features, like the Time-to-Leave Notifications, Send to Car and Remote Services. For the electric versions of the MINI, access to a charging timer, charging station search and personal efficiency status display will also be allowed.
The personal assistant imported from BMW under the MINI Concierge Service will also benefit from the use of the new feature.
“The newly available MINI Concierge Service provides an excellent source of assistance while on the move,”
says MINI in a statement.
“The Concierge can be contacted by telephone around the clock to source information and address data for the driver, research connections and offer practical tips during the journey. The spread of connectivity facilities in the MINI is rounded off by Apple CarPlay.”
MINI will offer the Connected services in a choice of three packages: Connected Media, Connected Navigation and Connected Navigation Plus. Starting March, 43 countries will get MINI's upgraded services, including Australia, Bulgaria, Greece, Hong Kong, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.
Separately, MINI is currently working on the Cooper E
, an electric version of the Cooper that may make use of an electric motor similar to the drive system in the BMW i3. The car is still in early testing stages.