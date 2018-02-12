autoevolution
 

MINI Connected to Use Built-In 4G SIM Card, Expands to 43 Countries

12 Feb 2018, 13:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
The infotainment wars are heating up. Mercedes-Benz launched with the A-Class its new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system, the soon-to-be third generation Touareg will use Volkswagen's Innovision Cockpit, and MINI announced on Monday an upgrade for the Connected suite.
4 photos
MINI Connected upgradeMINI Connected upgradeMINI Connected upgrade
As the world gears up for the introduction of the 5G technology, MINI announced on Monday that starting March all new MINI models will be available with the option of a built-in 4G SIM card. The new feature will be at first introduced on the MINI 3 Door, MINI 5 Door, and the MINI Convertible.

Using the new 4G SIM card will allow access to a series of new and updated features, like the  Time-to-Leave Notifications, Send to Car and Remote Services. For the electric versions of the MINI, access to a charging timer, charging station search and personal efficiency status display will also be allowed.

The personal assistant imported from BMW under the MINI Concierge Service will also benefit from the use of the new feature.

“The newly available MINI Concierge Service provides an excellent source of assistance while on the move,” says MINI in a statement.

“The Concierge can be contacted by telephone around the clock to source information and address data for the driver, research connections and offer practical tips during the journey. The spread of connectivity facilities in the MINI is rounded off by Apple CarPlay.”

MINI will offer the Connected services in a choice of three packages: Connected Media, Connected Navigation and Connected Navigation Plus. Starting March, 43 countries will get MINI's upgraded services, including Australia, Bulgaria, Greece, Hong Kong, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. 

Separately, MINI is currently working on the Cooper E, an electric version of the Cooper that may make use of an electric motor similar to the drive system in the BMW i3. The car is still in early testing stages.

Mini MINI Connected mbux Innovision Cockpit BMW
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
MINI models:
MINI ConvertibleMINI Convertible CompactMINI Hatch 5 DoorsMINI Hatch 5 Doors CompactMINI HatchMINI Hatch CompactMINI CountrymanMINI Countryman CrossoverMINI ConvertibleMINI Convertible CompactAll MINI models  