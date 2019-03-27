MINI Countryman Cooper S E Is not a Good PHEV, Compensates With Character

NASA Reveals Mars 2020 Already Landed on Mars Several Times During Simulations

Sometimes, the cookie-cutter approach to developing powertrains for multiple cars backfires, as is the case with the MINI Countryman Cooper S E, the first electrified model in the brand's history. 2 photos



The powertrain is the same as in the X1 and 1 Series PHEVs and consists of a 1.5-liter turbo making 136 HP and 220 Nm from under the hood which is helped by a rear-mounted e-motor adding 88 HP and 165 Nm. This results in a system output of 224 HP and 385 Nm, enough for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of just under 7 seconds, mini claims.



This UK review compares the car to its main rivals, which include the popular Outlander PHEV and the



The model fights back by being a lot of fun, with steering that's direct and quick to respond. Even though the battery adds weight, it's still pretty light, and performance is thus impressive, as we've mentioned already. The interior is full of character, and you'd be forgiven for wanting to buy one just because it looks different.



But while the Cooper S E is good at being a MINI, it's not well adapted to life as a PHEV. While in the hands of Auto Express as a long-termer, the model rarely managed more than 15 miles on battery power alone, which is simply inadequate.



And even on a fast charger, the 7.6kWh battery takes at least two hours to fill because recharging speed is capped. What is even the point? With CO2 emissions of just over 50 grams per kilometer, it also misses on a valuable tax bracket, so you're left with a cool-looking but not very green MINI. Why not just buy a regular Cooper S or SD then?



