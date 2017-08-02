2017 MINI Countryman Falls Short Of Being Rated Top Safety Pick+

And that’s a bit unnerving bearing in mind the 2017 MINI Countryman has been developed with BMW input. In total, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety identified three areas where the newcomer should improve, starting with the headlights
. Even the LED projector lights with high-beam assistant were deemed “marginal”
by the IIHS, partly because the low beams create glare and high beam visibility is inadequate on the right side of the road.
The ease of use of the child seat anchors is the second “could be better”
in the view of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. As for the third, that would be the forward collision warning system, which does not meet the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s criteria. Then there’s the low- and high-speed autobrake tests, instances that saw the Countryman reduce impact speed by 7 miles per hour instead of negating the crash. Alas, the IIHS rated the MINI
only 2 points out of 6 for front crash prevention.
These results clamped down on the crashworthiness tests, in which the Countryman performed superbly. Be it the small overlap front or roof strength tests, the high-riding MINI aced them with “good”
ratings across the board. Be that as it may, the IIHS
couldn’t give the Countryman the Top Safety Pick+ accolade because of the three deficiencies presented above. Given these circumstances, the Countryman will have to settle for Top Safety Pick.
U.S. customers in the market for a chic and capable compact crossover can get their hands on the Countryman in exchange of $26,600 excluding destination. A plug-in hybrid (Cooper S E All4
) is available from $36,800, whereas the John Cooper Works All4
retails from $37,800.