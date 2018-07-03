MINI Updates Entire Range With Gasoline Particulate Filter

Just in time for the summer, MINI decided to work its magic on the efficiency of all the gasoline-powered models in the automaker’s lineup. With the Euro 6d-TEMP standard going into effect in September 2018, the timing couldn’t be better.
From the three-door Hardtop to the Clubman and Countryman, all models equipped with gasoline engines feature Otto particulate filters as of July 2018 according to the British company controlled by BMW. But that’s not the only upgrade in store.
As an alternative to the six-speed manual transmission that comes as standard on the Clubman and Countryman, the two are now available with a Steptronic dual-clutch transmission. The seven-speed gearbox features an electronic gear selector switch that reacts to the driver’s input by means of electrical impulses to the TCU.
Just like the ZF 8HP in the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Cullinan, the transmission in the MINI uses satellite navigation to adapt the choice of gear to the route, thus maximizing efficiency. Auto start/stop and coasting are also featured. An even faster version is available for the Cooper S version of the Clubman and Countryman, sporting shift paddles at the steering wheel for the driver’s delight.
Adding to the standard equipment list of the Clubman and Countryman is the automatic driving lights control function. As the name implies, an additional position in the driving light switch – marked by the letter A – activates the car’s lights not only at night but also when dusk is falling and when visibility is poor.
Last, but certainly not least, the Clubman is available with the Connectivity Package starting from July 2018. Opt for it, and MINI is much obliged to equip the family-oriented model with the 8.8-inch Connected Navigation Plus and Touch Controller, to which it adds Real Time Traffic Information and automatic navigation map update. Apple CarPlay, Connected XL, Wireless Charging, DAB, and a 360-watt Harman Kardon audio system with 12 speakers are also included.
To whom considers that diesel is the more appropriate fuel for the Clubman and Countryman, both models have met the Euro 6d-TEMP standard since March 2018 thanks to the NOx storage catalytic converter, diesel particulate filter, and SCR catalytic converter that reduces nitrogen oxide emission with the help of AdBlue.
