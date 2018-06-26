Angry Rhinos Charge at MINI During Safari

Going on a safari in a wildlife park can prove a dangerous, thrilling enterprise, and the tourists in this recently surfaced video can attest to that. They came very close to having their truck overturned by rhinos.
Make that “angry rhinos.” The video was first posted online in 2013, but for some reason, it resurfaced recently and has reached viral status. It warrants a second look, especially if you too were thinking of going on a safari one day.
If you are, consider this: things might not turn out as you imagine. It could, in fact, be a dangerous undertaking, as the animals are known to react violently to the sight of a truck or car parked on the road, and they might attack it.
It’s happened before with rhinos, and a simple search on Google or YouTube can confirm that. The tourists in today’s video came close to an attack, and the only thing that saved them was the fact that the rhinos seemed to have a change of heart halfway there.
But for what it’s worth, they must’ve gotten the scare of a lifetime. You can even hear the driver say, “I thought we were getting done there,” as the other passengers in the car giggle nervously and scream. You have to admit, even imagining the kind of impact such a large and strong animal could have against the car you’re in is enough to send shivers down your spine, especially if you're in a MINI.
That’s the downside of trespassing into the animals’ territory, someone who’s against the idea of a safari could tell you. If you want to go where they live and look at them up close, don’t expect a car to protect you in case they mind your presence there.
In other words, play with the bull and you get the horns. Or the rhinos, in this case.
If you are, consider this: things might not turn out as you imagine. It could, in fact, be a dangerous undertaking, as the animals are known to react violently to the sight of a truck or car parked on the road, and they might attack it.
It’s happened before with rhinos, and a simple search on Google or YouTube can confirm that. The tourists in today’s video came close to an attack, and the only thing that saved them was the fact that the rhinos seemed to have a change of heart halfway there.
But for what it’s worth, they must’ve gotten the scare of a lifetime. You can even hear the driver say, “I thought we were getting done there,” as the other passengers in the car giggle nervously and scream. You have to admit, even imagining the kind of impact such a large and strong animal could have against the car you’re in is enough to send shivers down your spine, especially if you're in a MINI.
That’s the downside of trespassing into the animals’ territory, someone who’s against the idea of a safari could tell you. If you want to go where they live and look at them up close, don’t expect a car to protect you in case they mind your presence there.
In other words, play with the bull and you get the horns. Or the rhinos, in this case.