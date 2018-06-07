2019 MINI Clubman Facelift Caught for the First Time, Could Be Testing DCT

A mini facelift is one of those things were they tuck in your chin, and you're all healed up after a week. A MINI facelift... well that also means minor cosmetic changes, as you see on this 2019 version of the Clubman.

It's likely that you will be able to specify matrix LED headlights as an option. 3D printing will also allow you to have your nickname or whatever else you want to be added to the car.



Around the back, we have new taillights and... that's about it. A bright line is running down the middle of the units, whereas the pre-facelift models have radiating circles. We'll remind you that the Union Jack was integrated into the taillights of the MINI hatch during its updates.



Inside, the Clubman will receive new trim, a slightly updated steering wheel, wireless phone charging and navigation with live updates. With Spotify, Amazon Alexa and Apple CarPlay, this will feel like one of the most connected MINI models ever. However, all these changes will seem minimal bordering on non-existent.



