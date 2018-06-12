2019 MINI Cooper Failed to Get the Top Safety Pick+ Award, Blame the Headlights

NASA Delivers Brand New Astronaut to Orbit in Russian Soyuz Rocket

In addition to the passenger-side small overlap front crash test , the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also takes into account the performance of the headlights when it rates a given vehicle. In the case of the 2019 MINI Cooper, it’s the lighting system that hampered down the overall score of the cutesy hatchback. 9 photos



The “marginal” rating is all the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety could give in regard to the ease of use of the child seat anchors. The Active Driving Assistant package comes with Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation, but the “advanced” evaluation isn’t on par with other BMW Group vehicles. The IIHS highlights that the Hardtop 2-door nearly avoided a collision in the 12-mph test. Speed up to 25 miles per hour, and the system managed to reduce the impact speed by 7 miles per hour.



These result contrast with the crashworthiness of the vehicle, rated “good” overall. And looking at the bigger picture, MINI could do better considering the price and premium character of the brand. In the U.S., the Hardtop 2-door starts at $21,900 for the Cooper Classic. The Signature and Iconic level up to $24,900 and $29,900, respectively.



The cheapest Cooper S kicks off at $26,400 while the



