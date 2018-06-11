Vince Vaughn Arrested for DUI, Obstructing an Officer

Actor Vince Vaughn, best known for his roles in “Wedding Crashers” and “Dodgeball,” was arrested on Sunday night, south of Los Angeles, after a routine stop at a DUI checkpoint in Hermosa Beach.
Vaughn and an unidentified male friend were driving home when their car was pulled over, the Manhattan Beach Police confirms for The Hollywood Reporter. Both were under the influence and both initially refused to get out of the vehicle, TMZ also reports. TMZ was the first media outlet to break the news of the arrest.
“Vaughn was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest, while his passenger was also arrested and charged with public intoxication. They were taken into custody at the Manhattan Beach Police Department early Sunday and released later that morning,” THR says.
The vehicle Vaugh was driving was impounded, and bail for the actor was set at $5,000. Both men were released in the morning, after posting bail. Vaughn’s wife, Kyla Weber, was seen driving to the Manhattan Beach Police station and leaving with a police escort. It is believed that she was the one who picked the actor up, and that he was hiding in the backseat, to avoid having his picture taken by the paparazzi.
By the time of the release, news of the arrest had already broken and was all over the media. Still, a rep for the actor contacted for comments is refusing to provide any.
Reports that Vaughn might have issues with alcohol have been around for years, but this is his first incident of the type. He was involved, however, in a violent bar brawl back in 2001, which ended with fellow actor Steve Buscemi being stabbed. Vaughn was initially named as an assailant, but the charges were eventually dropped.
As of the time of writing, the actor is yet to be charged in this weekend’s DUI arrest.
