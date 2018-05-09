Royal Wedding MINI Bonds Union Jack to the Stars and Stripes

autoevolution
 

There’s a little over a week left until the event of the decade in the UK, the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The event is of such high-profile for the Brits that even Brexit doesn’t make the headlines anymore.
As one of Britain’s iconic carmakers, MINI had no choice but to participate in the event, so the company decided to do what it does best: customize one of its cars.

The vehicle presented on Wednesday by MINI is a one-off edition which will be handed to The Children’s HIV Association (CHIVA) for public auction, at the request of the royal couple.

The unique feature that draws the eye of the onlooker is the hand-made roof graphic, applied in several layers. According to MINI, the indistinguishable maze of colors on top of the hatch is supposed to represent the national flags of the soon-to-be newlyweds, the Union Jack, and the Stars & Stripes.

The subtle touches brought to the unique car are spearheaded by special MINI’s side scuttles around the side turn signal indicators, which have been 3D-printed with the initials M and H with a heart and rings. 

As soon as one opens the door, an exclusive “Just Married” welcome is projected onto the ground in front of the driver’s and front passenger doors.

At the interior, the first names of the bride and groom, the wedding date and good wishes have been added to the large trim strip ahead of the front passenger seat. 

“As an iconic British brand with almost 60 years of history in the UK, we are pleased to mark the royal wedding with this special charitable gift,” said MINI’s head of design Oliver Heilmer.

“The MINI Design team has created a one-off MINI Hatch for the occasion. Its specially designed roof graphic combines with 3D-printed personalized interior and exterior details as well as special embroidery to make this a MINI like no other.”
