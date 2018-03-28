MINI Countryman Panamericana Gets Ready for 30,000 Miles Trip in New York

As promised a few days ago, MINI debuted on Wednesday at the 2018 New York International Auto Show a very special version of the Cooper SE Countryman ALL4.

The 30,000 miles (including adjacent roads) journey from North to South America would take the MINI through a wide range of terrain and climate, from cold to hot and from jungles to mountains. That means that the model had to be souped up a bit compared to the regular Countryman ALL4.



For the task ahead, MINI added a roof rack in which it will carry an additional spare wheel, tires with emergency running features and extra headlights.



For the challenge MINI plans to use not one, but three identical Panamericana vehicles. All will be powered by the stock combo of TwinPower Turbo engine and an electric motor, capable of developing 224 horsepower and giving the car a maximum electric range of 40 kilometers.



“The intelligently coordinated interaction of the electric drive with the combustion engine combines the possibility of local emission-free driving with the freedom of a long-range offered by a conventionally powered vehicle,” said the carmaker.



The start fo the road trip has not yet been announced. When it begins, MINI fans will be able to watch the progress of the Panamericana models on the



