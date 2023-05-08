AUSRV's Freshest Camper Has It All and Costs Much Less Than You Think: But There's a Catch

By now, the whole world has caught on that off-grid and off-road living is done differently in Australia. It has a whole lot to do with just how dangerous its natural world can be. Well, let's look at the sort of living possible in the tank-like machine you see here today.
Folks, the off-roading machine before us is the XL15E MKII from AUSRC. Sounds like some sort of military gear, and once you get to know what this puppy can do, you, too, may sustain the idea that this travel trailer can resist the pressures of military-like use. Let's explore what the land down under has to offer.
This machine is currently up for grabs from MDC, a company with a few models available to the US market. Sadly, this isn't one of them, but MDC may bring this machine to North America with enough stirring of the proverbial waters. The main reason why most Australian RV and camper manufacturers don't also build for the US is that each country has its own laws and regulations regarding construction, safety, and road use. This means entirely different machines, resulting in more and more manufacturing lines, something every manufacturer should minimize from a business standpoint. Still, we can dream a little and explore all this unit offers.
I want you to picture yourself in your favorite and most decked-out 4x4. You know, the one ready for everything an off-road adventure asks for. Behind you, the XL15E is hitched up with a Cruisemaster DO35 and prepared to hit the road in its traveling form. I say 'traveling form' because this bugger is a pop-top camper, only revealing its true abilities once you reach your destination. And don't worry; you'll make it there with no issues. An X-Track independent coil spring suspension with two shock absorbers on each side will make sure of that. Not to mention a galvanized chassis and the presence of MT tires.
The first area you'll likely arrange is the interior of your unit. Take out the gear you have stored inside and create the bedroom found at the rear of the XL. Once you do so, you'll access a king-size bed to rest your bones at night. The XL is also the sort of travel trailer that includes everything you need inside. This includes a galley setup, ensuite wet bath, and a modular dinette too. This is the layout you want if traveling through treacherous landscapes where the weather can turn on you at a moment's notice.
However, Australian RV lovers are all about outdoor living and spending as much time in the bush as possible. With this in mind, I invite you to explore the numerous exterior features the manufacturer has in store. This includes an exterior galley with a three-burner top, sink, storage bays, and fridge/freezer tray. Did I mention storage? Yes, I sure did, and I can't stress this factor enough; there's plenty all around the unit, not just this outdoor area. Oh, and this area can be closed off from the world around it with a tent annex.
But the electrical setup is on a whole new level. Let's start things with 650 W of solar panel power. From here, all that juice is funneled through a Projecta 1,000 W sine wave inverter and five-stage charger to finally be stored in a 200 Ah battery. Helping you keep an eye on things is a battery monitor with Bluetooth connectivity. What does all this power go to? That's easy! To countless power sockets, LED lights, powering your TV, wall-mounted fans, and all the other knick-knacks you're using.
Honestly, what more could you want from a camper? All that's also going for just a tad under $75,000 Australian. That's around $50,900 American, but that won't matter much to North America. Actually, the US can get their hands on something similar through MDCUSA, the X15, selling for $55,000 American. I've added an image or two just to give you an idea of what's in store, and the similarities are striking. Please consider it, discuss it with the family, and go from there. I'm just the messenger.
Once you've arrived at your campsite with up to 3,000 kg (6,614 lbs) of camping goodness, you'll need to stabilize your unit, unhitch it, and then get busy transforming this hunk of habitat into your home away from home, literally. I mean it; this bugger explodes into a colossal haven. From features aimed at interior living to some for outdoor activities, and even a fold-out bedroom, you'll find more than you need in this one.
All that I've talked about so far is the tip of the iceberg. As I dove into all the XL offers, I noticed one hell of a feature list. This includes one heck of an electrical system and countless appliances and systems to keep you comfortable and safe while out in the wild. Let me start with a few things, like the Truma Aventa AC system and integrated heat pump. Then there's a 14 l (3.7 gals) hot water setup, also from Trump. Dometic's is in on the action, too, with a compressor fridge.
