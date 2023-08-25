MG Cyberster Specs Revealed, It's Not a Miata Rival

The specs of the much-anticipated MG Cyberster are now public. The carmaker took the model to the Chengdu Motor Show and revealed what everyone has been waiting for over two weeks, since MG showed the model at Goodwood.
The SAIC-owned brand Morris Garage (MG) came up with a concept that previewed the Cyberster back in 2021. Two years later, the company unveiled the production model at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Yet not much info was made public about the roadster.
Now the Cyberster is on display at the Chengdu Motor Show in China. And they can blame it on the Chinese for revealing all the information the brand still wanted to keep away from the public eye.
The filing with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) from earlier this year referred to a roadster that is 178.5 inches (4,535 millimeters) long, 75.31 inches (1,913 millimeters) wide, and 52.32 inches (1,329 millimeters) high, sporting a wheelbase of 105.9 inches (2,690 millimeters).
It is obviously bigger than it seems, since the Mazda MX-5 Miata is 24.4 inches (620 millimeters) shorter. Also shorter is BMW’s Z4 (8.3 inches/211 millimeters shorter).
Those are enough to make it flash from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.2 seconds. A 77-kWh battery back stores enough energy for a 360-mile drive, according to the test cycle on the CLTC standard, not valid in the US with the EPA, nor Europe with the WLTP.
A lighter rear-wheel-drive version with a single motor mounted on the rear axle is also part of the plan for MG. That one will be getting 300 horsepower and a smaller battery pack with a 64-kWh capacity, enough for 323 miles before the car needs to be plugged in again.
The model comes with four-piston fixed calipers, Brembo brakes, and a roll bar. F1 engineer Marco Fainello worked on fine-etuning the roadster.
There will be a Bose sound system on board, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip-powered infotainment system.
There is no info on pricing just yet, nor on the markets MG will be selling the Cyberster. The only markets confirmed so far are China and the UK, with the former reportedly getting the model with a starting price of $33,000.
The model will enter production in the first quarter of 2024, with the deliveries starting next summer.
Underpinned by the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), the two-seater with scissor doors is reportedly powered by a dual electric motor setup that delivers 536 horsepower and 535 lb-ft of torque, which have to pull a car that is 4,079 pounds (1,850 kilograms). That weight will definitely take it out of the battle with roadsters like the Miata and the Z4.
