2024 Cadillac Escalade-V Celebrates 20 Years of the V-Series, It's So Black

Cadillac is also rolling out the 2024 Escalde-V to mark two decades of Cadillac V-Series, the division they started to fight the European sports cars in the early 2000s. The SUV will be offered in Black Diamond Tricot heritage door.
The Escalde-V thus follows in the footsteps of the 2024 CT4- and CT5-V lineups, now getting the 20th Anniversary V-Series package. The model will come with a custom grille header and unique puddle lamp projections. A special animation will start on the digital instrument cluster the moment the driver turns the engine on.
But what makes the anniversary model instantly recognizable is the Black Diamond Tricot exterior paint, coded GLK. The special paint encapsulates aluminum flakes in a glass-like substance to bounce sunlight off an already rich black base, the carmaker describes the ultra black shade. It is a paint that made its debut on the second-generation CTS-V in 2011.
It will be a color with limited availability in the Escalade-V range. Customers of the Cadillac CT4-V, CT4-V Blacking, CT5-V, and CT5-V Blacking can also tick the box for this particular paint if they are willing to pay $1,995 extra.
The Escalade-V also features a four-tailpipe exhaust system and rides on exclusive 22-inch wheels with Brembo brakes at the front and wrapped in P275/50R22SL all-season tires.
Riding on the GM T1 architecture, the 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V will come with the usual supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that delivers 682 horsepower (691 PS) and 653 lb-ft (884 Nm) of torque via a ten-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system with variable torque split. An electronic limited-slip differential is also on the menu. All these make the SUV flash from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in just 4.4 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 12.74 seconds, with an exit speed of 110 mph (177 kph).
The Escalade-V is also equipped with Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 dampers, while Cadillac mounted a multi-link suspension on the rear axle.
The special version is not yet available on the configurator, but it is not going to come cheap. On the market since January 2022, the 2023 Escalade-V starts at $149,990. The model rolls off the assembly line at the GM Arlington plant in Texas.
Introduced in 2023, the Cadillac V-Series is the line of high-performance versions tuned by General Motors Performance Division back in 2003. These versions were specifically designed to compete with Mercedes’ AMG and BMW’s M.
The V division also took Cadillac to motor racing with the CTS-V.R, a dominant presence in the Pirelli World Challenge series. In 2017, Cadillac won the Manufacturers’ Championship in the GT class. Meanwhile, their drivers made a 1-2-3 finish in the championship. The V also started in endurance races, such as the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.
