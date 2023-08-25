Cyberpunk's Phantom Liberty Update 2.0 Brings Vehicle Combat, Which Looks Glorious

Let's face it. Vehicular combat died out many years ago when we were all kids. Some might even say the death of Twisted Metal was one of the most evident omens. Sure, some brave heroes have tried to revive it, but typically, when a genre dies, it's gone for good. However, other forms of vehicular combat have risen here and there, in Rocket League, Fortnite, Batman Arkham Knight, and GTA in some capacity. Now, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty with Update 2.0 aim to do the same.
It's nothing new that Cyberpunk had a disastrous launch. It will go down in history as one of the greatest blunders in gaming history. Developer and publisher CD PROJEKT RED wasn't too affected, though. They made a cool $500 million from the 8 million pre-orders alone.
Cyberpunk 2077 went through many changes and balances in the meantime, and people love it now more than ever. But with the arrival of the Phantom Liberty DLC and Update 2.0, Cyberpunk might have its second revival. The first one was when Netflix launched Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in September 2022. It was so good that gamers gathered in flocks and bought the game, pumping the sold copies numbers north of 20 million.
The most exciting thing about the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC and Update 2.0 is that some new features and system overhauls will carry over to the base game for free. Even CD PROJEKT RED encourages players to start from scratch after the update hits on September 26.
Phantom Liberty brings a respectable number of new vehicles, all fictional, of course. Still, their design takes inspiration from real nameplates like Range Rover, Cadillac, Nissan 240x, '90s sedans, Rolls Royce, Audi A7, and even it even has a golf cart-looking thing.
The best part about it is that now, you can shoot out the window in a true gunslinger fashion and mount weapons on your rides. The footage from the trailer at minute 2:02 showcases this beautifully.
This was never possible before, but this isn't everything Phantom Liberty introduces regarding vehicular combat. Hacking is also a significant part of personal transportation destruction.
Just like in Watch Dogs 2, you use resources like your Cyberdeck RAM in quickhacks and can choose between various options like SELF-DESTRUCT to make it go boom, FLOOR IT to make it accelerate, or EMERGENCY BRAKE to stop it in its tracks.
Don't think you'll be some Carmageddon god roaming the streets because the police also had their AI behavior revamped, and they will act more realistically, as opposed to the simple-minded programming they currently have.
They also have machine guns on their rides, so you must be extra careful, especially when they lay out blockades for you, like in GTA. But it's nothing rocket launchers won't fix. All that's missing is an online arena like in Twisted Metal, and we're off to the races.
Cyberpunk 2077 went through many changes and balances in the meantime, and people love it now more than ever. But with the arrival of the Phantom Liberty DLC and Update 2.0, Cyberpunk might have its second revival. The first one was when Netflix launched Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in September 2022. It was so good that gamers gathered in flocks and bought the game, pumping the sold copies numbers north of 20 million.
The most exciting thing about the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC and Update 2.0 is that some new features and system overhauls will carry over to the base game for free. Even CD PROJEKT RED encourages players to start from scratch after the update hits on September 26.
Phantom Liberty brings a respectable number of new vehicles, all fictional, of course. Still, their design takes inspiration from real nameplates like Range Rover, Cadillac, Nissan 240x, '90s sedans, Rolls Royce, Audi A7, and even it even has a golf cart-looking thing.
The best part about it is that now, you can shoot out the window in a true gunslinger fashion and mount weapons on your rides. The footage from the trailer at minute 2:02 showcases this beautifully.
This was never possible before, but this isn't everything Phantom Liberty introduces regarding vehicular combat. Hacking is also a significant part of personal transportation destruction.
Just like in Watch Dogs 2, you use resources like your Cyberdeck RAM in quickhacks and can choose between various options like SELF-DESTRUCT to make it go boom, FLOOR IT to make it accelerate, or EMERGENCY BRAKE to stop it in its tracks.
Don't think you'll be some Carmageddon god roaming the streets because the police also had their AI behavior revamped, and they will act more realistically, as opposed to the simple-minded programming they currently have.
They also have machine guns on their rides, so you must be extra careful, especially when they lay out blockades for you, like in GTA. But it's nothing rocket launchers won't fix. All that's missing is an online arena like in Twisted Metal, and we're off to the races.