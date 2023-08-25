Cyberpunk's Phantom Liberty Update 2.0 Brings Vehicle Combat, Which Looks Glorious

Let's face it. Vehicular combat died out many years ago when we were all kids. Some might even say the death of Twisted Metal was one of the most evident omens. Sure, some brave heroes have tried to revive it, but typically, when a genre dies, it's gone for good. However, other forms of vehicular combat have risen here and there, in Rocket League, Fortnite, Batman Arkham Knight, and GTA in some capacity. Now, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty with Update 2.0 aim to do the same.

