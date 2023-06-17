Is This Old Cadillac Escalade on Stilts Worth New XT4 Money?

Are you somehow interested in tackling the great outdoors in relative comfort? If you said yes, this Cadillac Escalade might be your next new, used car.
A 2015 model, it is part of the previous generation made from 2014 to 2019 at the Arlington factory in Texas. Such rides are usually valued at just under $30,000. Going up by a few thousand dollars will get you a nice copy with not that many miles under its belt. Yet due to the jacked-up stance, this one is valued at nearly $40,000.
The GarageKeptMotors listing reveals a buy-it-now price of $39,900, stating that it has 162,375 miles (261,317 km) on the odometer. For a vehicle that has seen lots of action over the last eight years, it appears to be in good overall condition. That black paint does need some polishing, and the same goes for the chrome trim, but it is ready to hit the road and venture into the unknown occasionally.
One of the defining traits and the first thing that stands out is the lift kit. This older Cadillac Escalade rides much higher than the stock one courtesy of the tuned suspension. The wheels were added as part of the technical makeover, and fortunately, they're not on the oversized side of things. They were wrapped in a set of chunky tires that aid traction once the comfort of asphalt ends.
Due to its premium nature, the Escalade is not the first choice when it comes to off-roading. However, this one can take on some arduous tracks occasionally, though it's not exactly a rock crawler. Since the owner went the extra mile to give it the upgrades mentioned above, they should have taken care of other aspects. Tubular side steps, new bumpers at both ends, a winch, a snorkel, and trail lights should have been on the list. A roof rack would have contributed to its overlanding nature, and a set of fender flares with a rugged bolt-on design would've been an interesting addition.
However, it doesn't feature any of them, and what you see is what you get, namely an older Escalade with over 160k miles on the clock, a lift kit, and different wheels and tires. The usual 6.2-liter V8 engine powers it, hooked up to an automatic transmission, and it has a black leather interior with wood trim. The ad reveals that pre-purchase inspections are welcomed and that it features other upgrades, like the added lights and a serious sound system, among others. You can see more of it here, and before hitting that link, tell us what you think about it in the comments section below and if you'd be willing to live with an Escalade on stilts that costs the same as a new XT4.
