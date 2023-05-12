New MG Cyberster Graces London, Will Launch in Europe Next Year With Electric Power

Not all automakers are fully committed to introducing as many electric crossovers as possible, as some, like MG, are also looking to expand their lineups with other body styles. In this case, you're looking at the MG Cyberster, which is bound to officially touch down at dealers on the right side of the pond in 2024.
Subsequent to its presentation at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show last month, the all-new MG Cyberster just celebrated its debut in the United Kingdom. The SAIC-owned company displayed what they describe as being "a pre-production design model" at their UK headquarters in Marylebone, London. The vehicle was presented in the presence of their design director, Carl Gotham, who said the zero-emission roadster will be "as exciting as MG sports cars of the past."
Due to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, or MIIT in short, we know some juicy details about the new MG Cyberster. For one, it measures 4.54 meters (178.7 inches) from bumper to bumper and has 2.69 meters (105.9 inches) between the axles. It is one heavy model, which tips the scales at 1,850 kg (4,079 lbs). Power-wise, it is expected with an electric motor driving the rear wheels in the base versions that will reportedly deliver 310 and 335 hp. A dual-motor setup is allegedly in the works too, believed to produce 536 hp combined. This model is rumored to feature a 64 kWh battery, thought to be identical to that of the MG4 EV hatchback unveiled last year.
The MG Cyberster won't be all-show with no extra-go because we've got to admit that it kind of looks like a Mazda MX-5 from the near future. It has short front and rear overhangs for enhanced handling, a pointy nose decorated by the brand's logo, LED headlights that look Porsche-ish, arrow-like taillights with a thin light strip above them stretching from fender to fender, an aggressive design for the rear diffuser, and another emblem on the decklid. The raked windscreen should help direct the airflow over the passenger compartment, thus making the open-top driving experience comfortable. For a slightly more exotic stance, it sports a pair of butterfly doors. The pictured example has a red-on-red look, with matching brake calipers.
Series production is expected to commence sometime next year, as the first units of the car are set to go on sale in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe in the summer of 2024. The MG Cyberster will face some stiff competition in the open-top segment for all-quiet vehicles, as it will challenge the upcoming battery-electric successor to the Porsche 718 Boxster. So, assuming you were shopping for such a model, would you really go for the MG instead of the Porsche?
