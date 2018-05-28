Meteor Grey Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Looks Ready for the Apocalypse

The machine features the scale-befriending Weissach Package, as well as the uber-light magnesium wheels, with the latter featuring a satin black finish.
Black is once again found on the headlights of the beast, with the color being used for the inner graphics of the optional all-LED units.
As for the cabin of the German weapon, we can notice the full bucket seats, while yellow is used as a contrast color. The hue can be found on the deviated stitching of the dashboard and seats, as well as on the seatbelts and on the steering wheel's 12 o'clock marker. And we have to admit that the color combo seen here is one of our favorite.
While we're talking about the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we'll remind you we recently delivered an unusual Nurburgring chase involving the Porscha. To be more precise, the adventure saw the driver of such a Zuffenhausen machine following a bike on the Green Hell.
And while the scenario described above might not sound all that extreme, we have to mention that the motorcycle was a Honda Africa Twin, which is not exactly the kind of two-wheel Ring tool.
Presenting the first known PTS Meteor Grey Metallic (meteorgraumetallic; M7W) 991 GT2 RS, delivered recently for one of our readers Anthony @mouns1104 in Gembloux, Belgium. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Anthony took inspiration for his choice of Meteor Grey from the 918 Spyder. Personally think it looks fantastic in combination with the carbon elements of the exterior. Inside, we can see deviated interior stitching, steering wheel 12 o’clock marker, and seatbelts all in Racing Yellow. Many thanks to Anthony for sharing with us photos of his car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS