Meteor Grey Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Looks Ready for the Apocalypse

It goes without saying that the GT2 RS is the most aggressive incarnation of the Neunelfer and the looks of the supercar don't try to conceal this. Now, there are certain owners who decide to take this one step further by turning to vivid colors like Miami Blue. However, one doesn't necessarily need to use such a hue in order for the Rennsport Neunelfer to stand out. And we've got the photos to prove it, with the images in front of you portraying a Meteor Grey incarnation of the Zuffenhausen animal.