Meteor Grey Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Looks Ready for the Apocalypse

28 May 2018, 14:04 UTC
It goes without saying that the GT2 RS is the most aggressive incarnation of the Neunelfer and the looks of the supercar don't try to conceal this. Now, there are certain owners who decide to take this one step further by turning to vivid colors like Miami Blue. However, one doesn't necessarily need to use such a hue in order for the Rennsport Neunelfer to stand out. And we've got the photos to prove it, with the images in front of you portraying a Meteor Grey incarnation of the Zuffenhausen animal.
This Neunelfer was recently delivered to Belgium, with the owner explaining he used the 918 Spyder as inspiration when configuring the car.

The machine features the scale-befriending Weissach Package, as well as the uber-light magnesium wheels, with the latter featuring a satin black finish.

Black is once again found on the headlights of the beast, with the color being used for the inner graphics of the optional all-LED units.

As for the cabin of the German weapon, we can notice the full bucket seats, while yellow is used as a contrast color. The hue can be found on the deviated stitching of the dashboard and seats, as well as on the seatbelts and on the steering wheel's 12 o'clock marker. And we have to admit that the color combo seen here is one of our favorite.

While we're talking about the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we'll remind you we recently delivered an unusual Nurburgring chase involving the Porscha. To be more precise, the adventure saw the driver of such a Zuffenhausen machine following a bike on the Green Hell.

And while the scenario described above might not sound all that extreme, we have to mention that the motorcycle was a Honda Africa Twin, which is not exactly the kind of two-wheel Ring tool.


 

