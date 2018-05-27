Lighter Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Matching Interior

Congratulations to @gt2urbo on taking delivery of the first known PTS Hellgrün / Lighter Green (227) Porsche. Hellgrün was made famous by the 911s of the 1970s. Perhaps most notably, it was warn by a 1974 IROC 911 RSR and 1973 Carrera RS 2.7. As for naming, Hellgrün was approved for PTS for the 991, 718, Macan, and Panamera platforms as “Hellgrün / Lighter Green" (not to be confused with "Light Green / Birch Green"). It, however, appears to be the same shade as the former “Hellgrün / Jade Green.” This looks like another Rubystone / Ruby Star situation. For those wondering how this color compares to Mint Green, Hellgrün has fewer blue undertones. @stickercity just installed stripes and script and installed full PPF on this car. Cheers for the photos, guys! Special thanks to @racperformance who ordered the car and @veltracon who helped secure the car and buyer. Swipe left for additional photos of the GT3, RSR, and Carrera RS 2.7. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #jadegreen #hellgrun #lightergreen #pts #ptsgt3

