Lighter Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Matching Interior

Made famous by the 1970s 911s, this has been approved for the 991, 718, Macan and Panamera under the names mentioned above.Interestingly, the hue has also made its way inside the 991.2-gen GT3 we have here, as you'll be able to notice by using the swipe feature of the Instagram post below.As for how the color compared to Mint Green, another PTS jewel, Lighter Green comes with fewer blue undertones. Of course, those who prerfer their Porschas in less extrovert shades will steer clear of both hues.Now, all this 991.2 GT car talk has brought us in the mood for... even more adventures of the sort. And this is a brilliant occasion to remind you that we recently showed you another two beasts of the sort doing their thing on the Nurburgring.We'll start with the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS , which still holds the Nurburgring production car lap record thanks to its 6:47 cronograph number. Nevertheless, the stunts we're talking about don't involve the official Green Hell adventures of the rear-engined animals, with these having taken place during a private track day. It's worth mentioning that the event was organized by Manthey Racing, a team owned by Porsche.As for the second Neunelfer we're discussing, this is the freshest one of them all, namely the 2019 911 GT3 RS. And the track animal recently attacked the Nordschleife in the hands of Kevin Estre, the works driver who set the official 6:56 lap time of the toy. In fact, it was all part of a Nurburgring taxi scheme, with the funds raised via the action going to charity.