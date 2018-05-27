Porsche 911 GT2 RS vs. Honda Africa Twin Nurburgring Chase Packs a Surprise

The randomness of the Nurburgring is one of the spiciest aspects of engaging in a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) adventure, with the Green Hell stunt we've brought along being the perfect example of this. That's because the adventure involves a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and a... Honda Africa Twin.

Now, the Africa Twin is clearly not the first choice when it comes to blitzing the Nurburgring. We're dealing with a dual-sport motorcycle, with the high center of gravity and generous seat height working against the rider through the twists of the Ring.



Nevertheless, the rider doesn't seem to mind any of the aspects mentioned above. For one thing, we're dealing with a two-wheel aficionado who's more than used to the



Of course, you might want to see the GT2 RS fully stretching its legs on the infamous German track. Luckily, we've got just the thing for you, since we recently showed you this very machine blitzing the Nordschleife.



However, the owner of the Zuffenhausen creature, who can be found behind the wheel in this clip, was riding shotgun at the time. That's because the driver seat was occupied by an instructor, since the feat took place during a private track day held by Manthey Racing (keep in mind this is a team owned by Porsche).



The said event also saw Porsche works driver Kevin Estre hooning the 2019 GT3 RS on the Ring, as part of a taxi adventure that was used to raise money for charity (each lap came at a price of €450)



